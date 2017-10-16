FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EnPro announces exchange offer for its unregistered 5.875 pct senior notes
2017年10月16日 / 晚上8点42分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-EnPro announces exchange offer for its unregistered 5.875 pct senior notes

Oct 17 (Reuters) - EnPro Industries Inc

* EnPro Industries announces exchange offer for its unregistered 5.875 pct senior notes due 2022

* EnPro Industries Inc - offer to exchange up to $150 million of 5.875 pct senior notes due 2022 for its outstanding unregistered 5.875 pct senior notes due 2022

* EnPro Industries Inc - ‍ exchange offer does not represent a new financing transaction​

* EnPro Industries Inc - ‍ exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 unless it is extended or terminated​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

