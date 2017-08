BRIEF-Enpro Industries reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.46/shr

July 31 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc

* Enpro Industries reports results for the second quarter of 2017

* Qtrly net sales $307.6 million versus $313.2 million

* Enpro Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.46

* Enpro Industries Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Qtrly pro forma net sales $347.0 million versus $352.3 million

* Enpro Industries Inc - increasing guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $200 to $205 million

* "We expect improved activity in second half of year" for power systems segment