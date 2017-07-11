FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Ensco announces three drillship contracts
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午1点29分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Ensco announces three drillship contracts

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc:

* Ensco Plc announces three drillship contracts

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-4 contracted to Chevron for two years Ensco DS-10 contracted to Shell for one year Ensco DS-7 to return to work with total​

* Ensco Plc - ‍awarded three drillship contracts offshore West Africa, representing an aggregate three years of contracted term​

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-4 is expected to commence a two-year contract with Chevron offshore Nigeria in August 2017

* Ensco Plc - ‍three drillship contracts offshore West Africa also represent more than six additional years of options​

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-10 is scheduled to commence work with shell offshore Nigeria in Q1 2018

* Ensco Plc - ‍contract drilling expense for Q2 2017 is expected to be approximately $282 million after adjustment​

* Ensco Plc - ‍anticipated capital expenditures are now expected to total approximately $350 million for nine month period from Q2 2017 through Q4 2017​

* Ensco Plc - Ensco DS-10 delivery is expected to be accelerated into Q3 2017 from Q1 2019

* Ensco Plc -Ensco DS-7 is now scheduled to mobilize to ivory coast to drill one well beginning in Aug 2017 that is expected to take 60 days to complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below