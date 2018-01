Jan 9 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp:

* ENSERVCO - FOR FULL YEAR 2017, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE IN RANGE OF $40.7 TO $40.8 MILLION

* ENSERVCO CORP - COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT Q4 REVENUE OF $14.1 MILLION TO $14.2 MILLION

* ENSERVCO CORP - BOARD HAS NAMED DUSTIN BRADFORD TO POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 31, 2018

* ENSERVCO CORP - BRADFORD WILL SUCCEED TUCKER FRANCISCUS, WHO WILL REMAIN AS CFO THROUGH JANUARY 31, 2018