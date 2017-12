Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ensign Energy Services Inc:

* ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

* ‍ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN OF $64 MILLION​

* ‍PROJECT 2017 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $105 MILLION​

* ‍ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GARY CASSWELL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 4, 2017​

* ENSIGN ENERGY - CAPEX PLAN COMPRISED OF $43 MILLION FOR CAPITAL MAINTENANCE ON FLEET AND $21 MILLION OF EQUIPMENT AND OPTIMIZATION UPGRADES TO CURRENT FLEET​