FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Entegra Financial reports Q3 ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.38​
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上8点42分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Entegra Financial reports Q3 ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.38​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Entegra Financial Corp

* Entegra Financial Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Entegra Financial Corp qtrly ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.38​

* Entegra Financial Corp - qtrly ‍net interest income $10.3 million versus $8.9 million​

* Qtrly core diluted earnings per share $0.39‍​

* Entegra Financial Corp - ‍net interest income increased 16.0 pct to $10.3 million for three months ended Sept. 30, 2017 compared to $8.9 million for same period in 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below