BRIEF-Entellus Medical to acquire Spirox Inc

July 7 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc:
* Entellus to acquire Spirox for $25 million in cash and 3.4 million shares of entellus common stock
* Says raising FY 2017 revenue expectations to be $91.5 million to $94.5 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $21.9 million to $22.1 million
* Says deal includes additional contingent payments over four years based on revenue growth
* Q2 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $87.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says to add Duke Rohlen, CEO of Spirox, Jim Momtazee, director of Spirox, head of KKR's Health Care Industry Team - Americas, to co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: