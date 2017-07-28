FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entercom Communications Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.15
2017年7月28日

BRIEF-Entercom Communications Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.15

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp:

* Entercom Communications Corp reports second quarter results and announces $0.20 special dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $125 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 1 percent

* Entercom Communications - would pay a special one-time dividend of $0.20 per share on august 30 to shareholders of record on august 15

* Entercom - special dividend will be in addition to regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, to be paid on sept 15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $121.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entercom - Q2 results include $5.8 million in merger & acquisition costs related to co's pending acquisition of CBS radio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

