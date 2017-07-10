FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月10日

BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications:

* Entercom Communications - on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger - sec filing

* Entercom Communications Corp - company's board of directors will be comprised of ten members

* Entercom communications corp - ten members will be made up of all six directors from company's current board of directors and four new directors

* Entercom Communications - Leslie Moonves, Joseph R. Ianniello agreed to execute and deliver an irrevocable letter of resignation from company's board Source text (bit.ly/2tHlSEL) Further company coverage:

