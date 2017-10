Sept 28 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp

* Entergy-‍plans to operate Palisades Power Plant in Covert, Michigan, until spring of 2022, under existing power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy​

* Entergy Corp - ‍reverses Entergy’s December 2016 decision to close Palisades on October 1, 2018

* Entergy Corp - ‍impact of decision on free cash flow is expected to be positive $100 million to $150 million compared to PPA amendment with Consumers Energy​