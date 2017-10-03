BRIEF-EnteroMedics announces acquisition of Reshape Medical

Oct 3 (Reuters) - EnteroMedics Inc

* EnteroMedics announces acquisition of Reshape Medical

* EnteroMedics Inc - ‍consideration paid for Reshape Medical consists of 2.4 million shares of common stock, 187,772 shares of series C convertible preferred stock​

* EnteroMedics Inc - Dan Gladney will continue as president, ceo and chairman of board of EnteroMedics

* EnteroMedics Inc - consideration paid for reshape also includes approximately $5.0 million in cash​

* EnteroMedics Inc - ‍Michael Y. Mashaal has joined board effective of closing of acquisition and 1 Reshape Medical designee will be added at later date​