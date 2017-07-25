FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天内
BRIEF-Enteromedics says entered collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点26分 / 10 天内

BRIEF-Enteromedics says entered collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics Inc - entered into a collaboration agreement with Galvani Bioelectronics Limited

* Enteromedics Inc - under collaboration agreement, enteromedics will modify its vbloc system for use in pre-clinical research by Galvani

* Enteromedics Inc - will retain all rights, title, and ownership in intellectual property for new device, which will be licensed to Galvani

* Enteromedics Inc - Enteromedics will receive payments for its development work and supply under this agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tHQdX9) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below