Jan 22 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp :

* ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32‍​

* ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP - QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77‍​

* ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 INCREASED TO $47.4 MILLION, OR $1.8 MILLION, FROM THE Q3 OF 2017‍​

* ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP - QTRLY CORE NET INTEREST INCOME $44.9 MILLION VERSUS $32.2 MLN‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2F6ihVr) Further company coverage: