11 天前
BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
2017年7月24日 / 晚上9点39分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $0.50

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* Enterprise Financial reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp says net interest income in Q2 increased $7.0 million from linked Q1, and $11.9 million from prior year period

* Enterprise Financial-as result of eliminating duplicate systems, co expects to achieve additional cost savings from JCB transaction throughout 2017

* Enterprise Financial - co anticipates core expenses, which exclude merger related costs, to be between $25 and $28 million per quarter for rest of 2017

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - qtrly core net interest income $43.1 million versus $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

