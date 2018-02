Feb 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP:

* ENTERPRISE PRICES $2.7 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES

* UNIT ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING ,PRICED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $2.7 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES​

* SAYS EXPECT TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF THESE OFFERINGS FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT