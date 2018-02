Jan 31 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp:

* ENTERPRISE REPORTS RECORD 2017 RESULTS

* REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $8,426.6 MILLION VERSUS $6,478.8 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER UNIT $0.36

* QTRLY EQUITY NGL PRODUCTION VOLUMES 153 MBPD VERSUS 156 MBPD

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35, REVENUE VIEW $7.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S