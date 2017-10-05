FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entravision Communications says entered into Station Affiliation Agreement with Univision Network Limited Partnership, Unimás Network
2017年10月5日 / 上午10点31分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Entravision Communications says entered into Station Affiliation Agreement with Univision Network Limited Partnership, Unimás Network

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Entravision Communications Corp:

* Entravision Communications- on Oct 2, co entered into Station Affiliation Agreement with Univision Network Limited Partnership, Unimás Network

* Entravision Communications- affiliation agreement provides for co’s owned television stations exclusive right to broadcast programming from Univision Network

* Entravision Communications-term of affiliation agreement is through Dec 31, 2026 for all of company’s Univision And Unimás Network affiliate stations Source text: (bit.ly/2yZJp6j) Further company coverage:

