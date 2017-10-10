BRIEF-ENTREC completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ENTREC Corp

* ENTREC Corporation completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ABL facility now matures on October 10, 2022 and will continue to require payments of interest only​

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments were made to ABL facility, including, a voluntary reduction in ABL facility to $172.5 million from $240 million previously

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments to ABL facility includes removal of accordion feature to increase abl facility by a further $75 million​

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments to ABL facility include requirement that co's convertible debentures due June 30, 2021 be repaid or extended prior to March 31, 2021​