FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ENTREC completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 晚上10点07分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-ENTREC completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ENTREC Corp

* ENTREC Corporation completes 5 year extension of senior credit facility

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ABL facility now matures on October 10, 2022 and will continue to require payments of interest only​

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments were made to ABL facility, including, a voluntary reduction in ABL facility to $172.5 million from $240 million previously

* ENTREC Corp - ‍ amendments to ABL facility includes removal of accordion feature to increase abl facility by a further $75 million​

* ENTREC-Amendment to ABL facility include requirement that co’s convertible debentures due June 30, 2021 be repaid or extended prior to March 31, 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below