2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点14分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Envestnet Inc says units entered into second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet Inc - on July 18 units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Envestnet Inc - banks agreed to provide to Envestnet revolving credit commitments in amount of up to $350 million which amount may be increased by $50 million

* Envestnet Inc - second amended and restated credit agreement also includes a $5 million subfacility for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2vCrctP] Further company coverage:

