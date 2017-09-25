FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix
2017年9月25日 / 晚上9点03分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet to acquire FolioDynamix

* Envestnet to acquire foliodynamix

* Envestnet Inc - ‍envestnet will acquire FolioDynamix in a cash transaction for $195 million​

* Envestnet Inc - ‍consolidating transaction is immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share​

* Envestnet Inc - as part of transaction, envestnet expects to acquire tax benefits valued at approximately $10 million

* Envestnet Inc - transaction will be funded by a combination of cash on Envestnet’s balance sheet and borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Envestnet Inc - expects to achieve about $20 million from deal in identified cost synergies, within 36 months of closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

