Nov 14 (Reuters) - EnviroStar Inc

* EnviroStar reports record first quarter operating results

* Q1 revenue rose 177 percent to $26.3 million

* EnviroStar Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.05​

* EnviroStar Inc - "we expect that we will continue our trend of year-over-year increases in revenues and earnings during fiscal 2018​"