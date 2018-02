BRIEF-Envision Healthcare Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.59

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp:

* ENVISION HEALTHCARE REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.0 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.46 TO $3.70

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 TO $0.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $1.96 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IS ONGOING

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $8.35 BILLION TO $8.53 BILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $8.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD IS CONSIDERING A NUMBER OF OPTIONS INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: