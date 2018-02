Feb 7 (Reuters) - Envision Healthcare Corp:

* ENVISION PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $2.0 BILLION

* ‍EXTENDS DIRECTOR NOMINATION DEADLINE TO MARCH 16, 2018​

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017, EXPECTS TO REPORT NET REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $2 BILLION

* ‍SEES QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL BE AT, OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE, HIGH END OF ITS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $182 MILLION TO $202 MILLION​