BRIEF-Enviva Partners LP Q3 net income per common unit $ 0.19​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners Lp

* Enviva Partners, LP reports financial results for third quarter 2017 and announces ninth consecutive distribution increase

* Q3 revenue $131.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.9 million

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍narrowed guidance range for full-year 2017 to net income of $19.5 million to $21.5 million​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍reaffirmed distribution guidance for full-year 2017 of at least $2.36 per common and subordinated unit​

* Enviva Partners LP - ‍partnership expects full-year distributable cash flow to be in range of $69.5 million to $71.5 million​

* Enviva Partners LP qtrly ‍ net income per common unit $ 0.19​