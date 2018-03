BRIEF-Enviva Partners Reports Incident At Its Chesapeake Terminal

March 1 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners Lp:

* ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP REPORTS INCIDENT AT ITS CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL

* ENVIVA PARTNERS LP - ‍FIRE COMMENCED AT DEEP-WATER MARINE TERMINAL IN CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA LATE ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2018​

* ENVIVA PARTNERS LP - ‍CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL FIRE MAY IMPACT TIMING AND NUMBER OF SHIPMENTS IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ENVIVA PARTNERS LP - ‍ EXPECTS TO UTILIZE SEVERAL STORAGE ALTERNATIVES TO MINIMIZE IMPACT OF INCIDENT AT ITS CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL​

* ENVIVA PARTNERS LP - ‍PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT EXPECT FIRE TO IMPACT GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW​

* ENVIVA PARTNERS - ‍PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO INCUR COST & LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL​ EVENT, WHICH MAY IMPACT Q1'S FINANCIAL RESULTS