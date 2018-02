BRIEF-Enwave Announces Exclusive Partnership With Tilray

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Enwave Corp:

* ENWAVE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDICAL CANNABIS PRODUCER TILRAY(R) AND THE SHIPMENT OF FIRST RADIANT ENERGY VACUUM MACHINE FOR THE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL CANNABIS

* ENWAVE CORP - NAMED TILRAY AS ITS LICENSED PARTNER UNDER TERMS OF EXCLUSIVE, SUB-LICENSABLE, ROYALTY BEARING COMMERCIAL LICENSE SIGNED IN OCT 2017

* ENWAVE CORP - THE LICENSE GRANTS TILRAY EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO USE AND SUB-LICENSE CO'S PROPRIETARY REVENUE™ DEHYDRATION TECHNOLOGY IN CANADA