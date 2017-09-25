FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enzymotec ltd says on Sept. 24, Steve Dubin, chairman of Enzymotec sent letter to Ori Yehudai, President and CEO of frutarom ltd.
2017年9月25日 / 下午2点27分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Enzymotec ltd says on Sept. 24, Steve Dubin, chairman of Enzymotec sent letter to Ori Yehudai, President and CEO of frutarom ltd.

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Enzymotec Ltd

* Enzymotec Ltd - on Sept. 24, Steve Dubin, chairman of board of directors of co sent letter to Ori Yehudai, president and CEO of Frutarom Ltd.

* Enzymotec Ltd in letter to Frutarom - since frutarom’s open letter of August 24, board has met several times to evaluate deal contemplated in letter‍​

* Enzymotec Ltd in letter to Frutarom - hope Frutarom will be willing to enter into customary confidentiality agreement

* Enzymotec Ltd in letter to frutarom - should frutarom present a "compelling proposal", co is open to exploring such a transaction with Frutarom Source text - (bit.ly/2fkq1rO) Further company coverage:

