BRIEF-EOG Resources Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

Aug 1 (Reuters) - EOG Resources Inc:

* EOG Resources announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EOG Resources inc - ‍maintains 2017 capital expenditure guidance​

* EOG Resources Inc - ‍increases 2017 u.s. Crude oil growth forecast to 20 percent from 18 percent​

* EOG Resources Inc qtrly net operating revenues and other $2.61 billion versus $1.78 billion

* EOG Resources Inc - q2 total crude oil volumes grew 25 percent to 334,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd)​

* EOG Resources Inc sees total q3 daily sales volume for crude oil and condensate 335.5 mbbld - 345.7 mbbld

* EOG Resources Inc sees total q3 crude oil equivalent volumes 581.7 mboed - 613.7 mboed

* EOG Resources Inc sees total full year 2017 crude oil equivalent volumes 587.8 mboed - 605.5 mboed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: