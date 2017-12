Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ep Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF EARLY TENDER TIME FOR ITS OFFERS TO EXCHANGE NEW SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 FOR OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020, 2022 AND 2023

* EP ENERGY CORP - UNIT EXTENDED EARLY TENDER TIME UNTIL 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 8, 2017