BRIEF-EP Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.29
BRIEF-EP Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.29

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ep Energy Corp

* EP Energy reports third quarter 2017 results on track with 2017 targets; announces senior leadership changes

* Q3 loss per share $0.29

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Maintained 2017 oil and equivalent production and capital guidance despite hurricane Harvey impacts​

* ‍Average daily oil production was 45.1 mbbls/d in Q3 of 2017, up slightly from 45.0 mbbls/d​

* ‍Total equivalent production was 81.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) in Q3, up from 79.6 mboe/d​

* ‍Sees 2017 total production 80-85 mboe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

