BRIEF-EP Energy To Produce 81 MBOE/D TO 87 MBOE/D In 2018

Jan 22 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK FOCUSED ON CAPITAL EFFICIENCY AND IMPROVING ASSET VALUE

* EP ENERGY CORP - EXPECT TO DELIVER WITHIN ALL 2017 GUIDANCE TARGETS

* EP ENERGY CORP - SEES ‍$600 MILLION TO $650 MILLION OF OIL AND GAS EXPENDITURES, EXCLUDING ACQUISITION CAPITAL FOR 2018​

* EP ENERGY CORP -SEES 81 MBOE/D TO 87 MBOE/D OF TOTAL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IN 2018

* EP ENERGY CORP - ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM IS ALLOCATED TO EAGLE FORD, 30 PERCENT TO PERMIAN AND 20 PERCENT TO ALTAMONT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: