March 1 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc:

* EPIC OFFSHORE SPECIALTY, LLC HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE THE OFFSHORE SERVICES DIVISION OF TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

* EPIC OFFSHORE SPECIALTY - ‍AT CLOSE OF DEAL, EPIC WILL BECOME INDEPENDENT CO BACKED BY A $1.0 BILLION PRIVATE CO​