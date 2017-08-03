FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天内
BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 上午10点40分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Eplus units enter amendment no. 5 to amended, restated agreement for wholesale financing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eplus Inc:

* Eplus Inc- ‍on July 27, co's units entered amendment no. 5 to amended and restated agreement for wholesale financing and business financing agreement​

* Eplus- ‍amendment to credit facility temporarily increases aggregate limit of two components to $325.0 million from date of agreement through oct 25, 2017​

* Eplus- amendment provides units an election beginning july 1 in each subsequent year to temporarily increase aggregate limit of components to $325.0 million​

* Eplus inc - units entered into amendments to both agreements in connection with its credit facility - sec filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vldhLb) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below