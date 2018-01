Jan 29 (Reuters) - EPR Properties:

* EPR PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 7.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* EPR PROPERTIES - NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $250.0 MILLION PLUS AN APPLICABLE PREMIUM

* EPR PROPERTIES - ‍INTENDS TO FUND REDEMPTION WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND​