BRIEF-EPR Properties Reports Q4 Non-GAAP FFO Per Share $1.06

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Epr Properties:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP FFO PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO $147.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $5.23 TO $5.38

* QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.29

* REDUCING ITS 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $400.0 MILLION TO $700.0 MILLION FROM A RANGE OF $700.0 MILLION TO $800.0 MILLION​

* ‍INCREASING ITS DISPOSITION PROCEEDS GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $350.0 MILLION TO $450.0 MILLION FROM A RANGE OF $125.0 MILLION TO $225.0 MILLION FOR 2018​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.42 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $5.43 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 FFO PER DILUTED SHARE OF $4.60 TO $4.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: