FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EQT accelerates plan to address sum-of-parts discount
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 凌晨3点59分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-EQT accelerates plan to address sum-of-parts discount

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - EQT Corp:

* EQT accelerates plan to address sum-of-parts discount

* Board to establish committee immediately upon close of rice transaction

* EQT Corp - immediately upon closing of rice deal, will establish a committee of board to evaluate options for addressing eqt’s sum-of-parts discount

* Based on committee’s recommendation, EQT’s board will announce a decision by end of Q1 2018

* EQT - production volume will no longer be a performance metric for eqt’s long-term compensation programs and will be replaced by efficiency metrics

* EQT- compensation committee to exclude acquired production volume from long-term compensation calculations related to producing rice wells as of deal close Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below