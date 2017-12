BRIEF-EQT Announces 2018 Operational Forecast

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp:

* EQT ANNOUNCES 2018 OPERATIONAL FORECAST

* FORECASTS 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME OF 1,520 - 1,560 BCFE

* ANNOUNCED COMPANY‘S 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FORECAST OF $2.4 BILLION

* 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM ANTICIPATES 15% INCREASE IN PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME IN 2019

* ANTICIPATED THAT 2019 DEVELOPMENT PLAN WILL BE FUNDED ENTIRELY BY CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY EQT PRODUCTION

* ADJUSTED OPERATING. CASH FLOW ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO PROJECTED TO BE $2,350 MILLION - $2,450 MILLION FOR 2018

* EQT - CO‘S 2018 CAPEX FORECAST EXCLUDES CAPEX FOR ITS RETAINED MIDSTREAM ASSETS AS WELL AS FOR EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS AND RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

* DUE TO REPLACEMENT OF $1.3 BILLION OF RICE SENIOR NOTES, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE ANNUAL INTEREST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $45 MILLION

* ALREADY BEGUN TO REALIZE SYNERGIES RELATED TO COMPLETION OF RICE ENERGY DEAL

* 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH ADJUSTED OPERATING. CASH FLOW ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO