FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-EQT Corp to acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 billion
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 中午11点58分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-EQT Corp to acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 billion

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion

* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion

* Eqt corp - deal consisting of 0.37 shares of eqt common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of rice common stock

* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity

* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity

* Eqt corp - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017

* Eqt corp says boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Eqt corp - eqt will also obtain rice's midstream assets, including a 92% interest in rice midstream gp holdings lp

* Eqt corp - boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Eqt - retained midstream assets, which eqt intends to sell to eqm in future through drop-down deal, are expected to generate about $130 million of ebitda in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below