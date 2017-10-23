FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eqt to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition
2017年10月23日 / 上午10点43分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Eqt to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - EQT Corp

* EQT to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition

* EQT Corp - ‍Commenced a search for two additional, independent board members​

* EQT - Board ‍will move 2018 annual shareholder meeting date to extend director nomination window to allow time for co to announce sum-of-parts decision​

* EQT CEO says ‍many investors have indicated that they believe separating midstream, upstream businesses is best way to address co’s “sum-of-the-parts discount​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

