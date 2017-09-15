BRIEF-Equifax announces retirement of CIO, chief security officer after data breach

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* Equifax releases details on cybersecurity incident, announces personnel changes ‍​

* Equifax says chief information officer and chief security officer are retiring

* Russ Ayres has been appointed interim chief security officer‍​

* Internal investigation of cybersecurity incident is ongoing and the company “continues to work closely” with FBI in its investigation

* With respect to its security posture, co has taken short-term remediation steps, continues to implement long-term security improvements

* Mark Rohrwasser has been appointed interim chief information officer‍​