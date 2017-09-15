FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Equifax announces retirement of CIO, chief security officer after data breach
2017年9月15日 / 晚上9点54分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Equifax announces retirement of CIO, chief security officer after data breach

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* Equifax releases details on cybersecurity incident, announces personnel changes ‍​

* Equifax says chief information officer and chief security officer are retiring

* Russ Ayres has been appointed interim chief security officer‍​

* Internal investigation of cybersecurity incident is ongoing and the company “continues to work closely” with FBI in its investigation

* With respect to its security posture, co has taken short-term remediation steps, continues to implement long-term security improvements

* Mark Rohrwasser has been appointed interim chief information officer‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

