2017年9月26日 / 下午1点35分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Equifax chairman CEO Richard Smith retires

2 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc

* Equifax chairman, CEO, Richard Smith retires; board of directors appoints current board member Mark Feidler chairman; Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr Appointed interim CEO; company to initiate CEO search

* Equifax Inc - ‍board of directors appointed current board member, Mark Feidler, to serve as non-executive chairman​

* Equifax Inc - ‍company to initiate CEO search​

* Equifax Inc - ‍Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr, who most recently served as president, Asia Pacific, has been appointed as interim CEO

* Equifax Inc - ‍Smith has agreed to serve as an unpaid adviser to Equifax to assist in transition​

* Equifax Inc - ‍have formed a special committee of board to focus on issues arising from security incident​

* Equifax Inc - ‍board of directors appointed current board member, Mark Feidler, to serve as non-executive chairman​

* Equifax inc’s Richard Smith​ says “‍At this critical juncture, I believe it is in best interests of company to have new leadership”

* Equifax inc - ‍Richard Smith will retire as chairman of board and chief executive officer, effective September 26, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

