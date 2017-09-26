BRIEF-Equifax chairman CEO Richard Smith retires

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc
* Equifax chairman, CEO, Richard Smith retires; board of directors appoints current board member Mark Feidler chairman; Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr Appointed interim CEO; company to initiate CEO search
* Equifax Inc - board of directors appointed current board member, Mark Feidler, to serve as non-executive chairman
* Equifax Inc - company to initiate CEO search
* Equifax Inc - Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr, who most recently served as president, Asia Pacific, has been appointed as interim CEO
* Equifax Inc - Smith has agreed to serve as an unpaid adviser to Equifax to assist in transition
* Equifax Inc - have formed a special committee of board to focus on issues arising from security incident
* Equifax Inc - board of directors appointed current board member, Mark Feidler, to serve as non-executive chairman
* Equifax inc’s Richard Smith says “At this critical juncture, I believe it is in best interests of company to have new leadership”
* Equifax inc - Richard Smith will retire as chairman of board and chief executive officer, effective September 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: