BRIEF-Equifax - interim CEO will get monthly cash payment of $25,000
BRIEF-Equifax - interim CEO will get monthly cash payment of $25,000

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc

* Equifax - ‍during period of time Barros serves as interim CEO, he will get monthly cash payment of $25,000 in addition to $470,000 annual base salary​

* Equifax Inc - ‍on September 26, board entered into an arrangement with interim chief executive officer, Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr​

* Equifax says ‍Barros will receive one-time appointment grant of $1.5 million in restricted stock units vesting three years from grant date - SEC filing​

* Equifax Inc - ‍Barros will receive a one-time appointment grant of $1.5 million in restricted stock units ('RSUs') vesting three years from grant date​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hHUapy) Further company coverage:

