BRIEF-Equifax - interim CEO will get monthly cash payment of $25,000

* Equifax - ‍during period of time Barros serves as interim CEO, he will get monthly cash payment of $25,000 in addition to $470,000 annual base salary​

* Equifax Inc - ‍on September 26, board entered into an arrangement with interim chief executive officer, Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr​

* Equifax Inc - ‍Barros will receive a one-time appointment grant of $1.5 million in restricted stock units ('RSUs') vesting three years from grant date​