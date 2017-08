BRIEF-Equifax Q2 earnings per share $1.36

July 26 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* Equifax releases second quarter results

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $6.02 to $6.10

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.60

* Q2 earnings per share $1.36

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.395 billion to $3.425 billion

* Q2 revenue $856.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.54

* Sees Q3 revenue $853 million to $861 million

* Equifax Inc - for Q3 expect revenue to be between $853 million and $861 million, reflecting growth of 6-7 percent, with limited foreign exchange impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: