BRIEF-Equifax says four executives who sold shares were not aware of data breach
2017年11月3日 / 下午1点07分

BRIEF-Equifax says four executives who sold shares were not aware of data breach

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* Equifax board releases findings of special committee regarding stock sale by executives

* Special committee of board continues to review cybersecurity incident, company’s response to it, and all relevant policies and practices​

* Special committee reviewed more than 55,000 documents including emails, text messages, phone logs and other records​

* Special committee’s report concludes that none of the four executives had knowledge of data breach when their trades were made‍​

* Committee concludes 4 senior officers at company sought & received preclearance to sell shares in company’s securities between July 28 and Aug. 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

