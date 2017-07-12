FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for $227 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 早上6点36分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for $227 mln

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Equiniti Group Plc​

* ‍Proposed acquisition and carve out of Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for total cash consideration of $227 million

* Says ‍acquisition expected to be strongly earnings accretive in first full year of ownership

* Says ‍acquisition expected to be double digit earnings accretive by end of second full year of ownership

* Says ‍expected cost synergies of deal estimated to be at least $10 million per annum

* Says ‍expected cost synergies achievable by third full year of ownership, with 50% achieved by second full year of ownership

* Consideration, transaction expenses expected to be financed from planned £122 million rights issue ​

* Says ‍rights issue is expected to be launched in September 2017

* Cash consideration, transaction expenses also expected to be financed from £120 million fully underwritten new debt facilities

* Acquisition is anticipated to complete during Q4 2017/Q1 2018 following completion of carve out of WFSS and regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below