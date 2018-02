BRIEF-Equinix To Acquire The Infomart Dallas In $800 Million Deal

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* EQUINIX INC - ‍EQUINIX WILL INCREASE NUMBER OF ITS OWNED ASSETS BY FOUR, INCREASING RECURRING REVENUE FROM OWNED ASSETS TO MORE THAN 45 PERCENT​

* EQUINIX - AS PART OF DEAL, ABOUT 50 INFOMART EMPLOYEES,CONTRACTORS, PRIMARILY IN OPERATIONS FUNCTIONS OF ACQUIRED FACILITY, WILL BECOME EQUINIX EMPLOYEES

* EQUINIX INC - ‍ TO ACQUIRE INFOMART DALLAS FROM ASB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, IN AN $800 MILLION DEBT AND CASH TRANSACTION​

* EQUINIX - ‍FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL INCLUDE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $31 MILLION COMBINED WITH $750 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ISSUED TO ASB