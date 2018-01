Jan 8 (Reuters) - Equinox Gold Corp:

* EQUINOX GOLD CORP - ‍BOARD APPROVED START OF FULL-SCALE CONSTRUCTION AT AURIZONA GOLD MINE IN BRAZIL​

* EQUINOX GOLD CORP - AURIZONA MINE PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK TO POUR GOLD BY LATE 2018

* EQUINOX GOLD CORP- BOARD APPROVED TOTAL PROJECT BUDGET OF $146 MILLION FOR FULL-SCALE CONSTRUCTION AT AURIZONA GOLD MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: