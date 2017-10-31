BRIEF-Equity Financial agrees to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Equity Financial Holdings Inc -

* Equity Financial Holdings Inc enters into arrangement agreement to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital Corporation; Hennick & Company and others to co-invest in private company post-arrangement

* Each share will be acquired for $9.75 per share in cash

* Price per share implies a total equity value of approximately $93 million

* Arrangement was unanimously recommended by a special committee of the board of directors