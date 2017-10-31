FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Equity Financial agrees to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 凌晨3点02分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Equity Financial agrees to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Equity Financial Holdings Inc -

* Equity Financial Holdings Inc enters into arrangement agreement to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital Corporation; Hennick & Company and others to co-invest in private company post-arrangement

* Each share will be acquired for $9.75 per share in cash

* Price per share implies a total equity value of approximately $93 million

* Arrangement was unanimously recommended by a special committee of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below