Nov 2 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - ‍elected to extend current ‘at market’ offering program by entering into new separate equity distribution agreements​

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - ‍may sell shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $200 million​