BRIEF-Equity Lifestyle Properties sees funds from operations for year ending Dec 31 to be between $3.52 and $3.62

July 18 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc-

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - project funds from operations for three months ending September 30, 2017 between $0.86 and $0.92

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - sees funds from operations for year ending December 31, 2017 to be between $3.52 and $3.62 - sec filing

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc sees normalized ffo per common share of $0.86 - $0.92 for quarter ending september 30, 2017

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc sees normalized ffo per common share of $3.52 - $3.62 for year ended dec 31, 2017

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

